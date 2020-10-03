Margarett Frances Jones Tharp
Henderson, KY - Margarett Frances Jones Tharp, age 97, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Carrie Jones, her beloved husband of 57 years Alson Tharp, and her sister Lura Dean Parker.
Margarett worked at Camp Breckenridge and Chrysler Corporation. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church and enjoyed working as the church secretary for 18 years. She was a proud Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her care givers Cathy and Justin Jarvis of Henderson, KY, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Margarett's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Chuck Summers officiating. A private family burial to follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 830 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420 and St. Anthony's Hospice (Lucy Smith King Care Center) 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
