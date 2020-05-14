|
Margie Lou "Chubby" Varble
Henderson - Margie Lou "Chubby" Varble, age 92, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:49 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home.
Margie loved the Lord. She was a devout member of the Pentecostal church. She loved people and was a true caregiver; always enjoying her time spent babysitting her grandbabies or caring for the elderly. MawMaw was loved by so many friends and family members. Her legacy of love will remain for the many generations that follow.
In addition to her parents, Elmer and Lillie Skaggs, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Uriah Varble; her son, Uriah "Rusty" Varble; grandson, Barry Murch; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Margie is survived by daughters Jolean Darnell and her husband Darrell of Spottsville, KY and Debbie Bender and her husband Donnie of Henderson, KY; son James "Mack" Varble and his wife Lucille of Henderson, KY; 13 grandchildren; 24 Great Grandchildren; 31 Great Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Although there are a host of family and friends who wish to gather, due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Pallbearers will be David Varble, Tim Varble, Kristi Spaulding, Kelly Turner, Gil Varble, and Dillon Spaulding. A celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green St. Henderson, KY 42420 in Margie's memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 14 to May 15, 2020