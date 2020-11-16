Margie Mae (Griffin) Yates
Sebree, Kentucky - Margie Mae (Griffin) Yates, 89, of Sebree, passed away, Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the early morning, surrounded by her family at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born in Niagara, Kentucky on March 3, 1931 to the late Clarence and Sarah Elizabeth (Furgerson) Griffin.
Margie was retired from the Sebree School Cafeteria Staff and was a member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole. Margie loved her Grandkids and Great grandkids. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and swinging, dancing at the Senior Citizen Center on Friday and Saturday nights, shopping and looking for deals especially on shoes and purses. When she wasn't shopping, she could be found in the kitchen baking pies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Yates, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Survivors include: 1 daughter Joanie Guill and husband Raymond of Sebree, 2 grandchildren Jennifer Pryor and husband Justin of Sebree, Chris Guill and wife Shawna of Sebree, 5 great-grandchildren Avery, Kalysta, Drake, Kyleigh and Kayden, 4 sisters Carolyn Johnson, Ruth Byrne, Nola Hunter and Joyce Glenn all of Henderson and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Brother Justin Pryor and Brother Tim Shockley will officiate.
Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky.
Visitation will be Wednesday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Guill, Tony Byrne, Randall Rideout, Ryan Rideout and Justin Pryor. Honorary pallbearers will be Drake Guill and Kayden Pryor.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com