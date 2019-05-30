|
Margie A. Witt
Henderson, Kentucky
Margie A. Witt, 84, of Henderson went to be with her Lord after a brief, but valiant fight with cancer on Monday May 27, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Morganfield.
She was born in Mt. Vernon, Indiana to Arthur and Frieda (Hollerbach) Oeth on December 3, 1934.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Witt in 1988 and her companion James Littrell (2018) along with her brothers Carl, Robert and Vernon Oeth and her sisters Alene Green and Mary Lou Boswell.
Survivors include her nephew-caregiver Carl Oeth, Jr. and his wife Linda, her best friend, Artie Eakins, her many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 12PM, Friday May 31, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Dale Carden will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Entombment will be in Alexander Memorial Park in Evansville, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Mike Oeth, Chris Oeth, Bill Oeth, John Oeth, Gary Green and Ronnie Green.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 6675-8516 or a .
Margie was a dedicated witness for her Lord, Jesus Christ, and a strong, beautiful, compassionate lady. We will always carry your memory in our hearts Margie.
Published in The Gleaner on May 30, 2019