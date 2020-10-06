1/
Maria Lyn Duncan Runner
Maria Lyn Duncan Runner

Richmond, KY - Maria Lyn Duncan Runner age 53 of Richmond, KY. Died at her residence on Monday. Maria was born in Henderson KY to the late Danny Duncan and Linda Green Duncan who survives. Maria was a Housewife and Homemaker. A graduate of Henderson County High School.

Maria is survived by her husband of 34 years, Terry W. Runner of Richmond (formerly of Bowling Green). Son Paul M. Runner of Richmond, KY. Mother Linda Duncan of Henderson. Brother Brad Duncan of Henderson. Mother-in-law Jannis Runner of Bowling Green. Brother-in-law Mike (Cowboy) Runner and his wife Paige of Bowling Green.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 12noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
832 Broadway
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-3111
