Maria Lyn Duncan Runner



Richmond, KY - Maria Lyn Duncan Runner age 53 of Richmond, KY. Died at her residence on Monday. Maria was born in Henderson KY to the late Danny Duncan and Linda Green Duncan who survives. Maria was a Housewife and Homemaker. A graduate of Henderson County High School.



Maria is survived by her husband of 34 years, Terry W. Runner of Richmond (formerly of Bowling Green). Son Paul M. Runner of Richmond, KY. Mother Linda Duncan of Henderson. Brother Brad Duncan of Henderson. Mother-in-law Jannis Runner of Bowling Green. Brother-in-law Mike (Cowboy) Runner and his wife Paige of Bowling Green.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 12noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.









