Marie A. (Keach) White
Henderson - Marie A. (Keach) White, 98, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Red Banks Nursing Home in Henderson.
She was born in Henderson County on August 25, 1922 to the late James and Beulah (Booker) Keach.
She was retired from Simon's Shoes in Henderson. Marie was the oldest member of Lawndale Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a pianist. She had a lovely soprano voice and sang at many weddings and funerals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy "Chick" Ray, brother, James "J.R." Keach and sisters, Ernestine Hall and Margaret Shelton.
She is survived by her children, Jeanne Ray and Mark Ray, both of Henderson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Orbley Ramsey officiating.
Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Albert Rideout, Melvin Terry, Jr., Leon Hicks, Gary Shoulders, Thelmon "Buddy" Wint, and Donnie Bentley. Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Thomas.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International.
