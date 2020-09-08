1/1
Marie A. (Keach) White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A. (Keach) White

Henderson - Marie A. (Keach) White, 98, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Red Banks Nursing Home in Henderson.

She was born in Henderson County on August 25, 1922 to the late James and Beulah (Booker) Keach.

She was retired from Simon's Shoes in Henderson. Marie was the oldest member of Lawndale Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a pianist. She had a lovely soprano voice and sang at many weddings and funerals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy "Chick" Ray, brother, James "J.R." Keach and sisters, Ernestine Hall and Margaret Shelton.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne Ray and Mark Ray, both of Henderson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Orbley Ramsey officiating.

Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Albert Rideout, Melvin Terry, Jr., Leon Hicks, Gary Shoulders, Thelmon "Buddy" Wint, and Donnie Bentley. Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Thomas.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved