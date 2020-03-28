|
|
MARIE KEEN
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Marie Keen, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born January 23, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky. Marie graduated Waggener High School and attended Sullivan Business College, both in Louisville. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's dental practice. Marie enjoyed gourmet cooking, bridge, endless hours at the beach, and camping across the United States. She was a dedicated fan of UK Basketball and never missed watching a game. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her husband, three children, and twelve grandchildren. Marie was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes McCroskey.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dr. Thomas A. Keen; three children, Michael Keen and his wife, Mary Jo, of Darmstadt, Indiana, Caryn Keen Mabry and her husband, Stephen, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Tracey Keen Knowles and her husband, Gary, of Evansville, Indiana; two sisters, Donna Rhodes and Janet Bowman, both of Louisville, Kentucky; one brother, Bill McCroskey of Louisville, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, Abbie, Lily, Amelia, and Claira Keen, Landyn Smith, Elijah Mabry, and Aiden, Easton, Grant, and Brooks Knowles.
Private family services will be held. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School or Team Kentucky Fund at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
Marie's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Deaconess and St. Anthony's Hospice for their compassionate care.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020