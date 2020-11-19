Marie Loretta Coffman



Henderson - Marie Loretta Coffman, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 11th 2020 at her home in HENDERSON, Ky. Marie worked hard all her life doing various jobs. For example, her and her late husband owned a logging company, they owned a restaurant and she drove trucks. Marie's favorite, by far, was working at the Holy Name of Jesus catholic school. She absolutely loved "her" kids and they adored her. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for many years. Surviving Marie are her 3 children; Mike King of Marengo, In., David ( Kelly) Frederick of Cadiz, Ky and Tamela Frederick of Henderson, Ky. Marie would always say she was blessed to be able to also raise her granddaughter, Reisha King of Henderson, Ky. Marie also has 2 brothers; Jude (Geraldine) Becht and Henry ( Melissa) Becht, along with 3 sisters; Rose ( Kenny) Banet, Shirley Frederick ( Larry Neff) and Cecilia (Jimmy) Henriott. 8 grandchildren; Reisha King, David Lee ( Crystal) Frederick, Joshua ( Krystal) Barnett, Ben Barnett, Dylan (Jessie) Barnett, Sean Barnett, Russell Hunsaker and Darrell Hunsaker. Marie had 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by 1 sister; Florence Pence and 4 brothers; Frank ( Betty) Becht, James ( Ferris) Becht, Earl ( Louise) Becht and Leonard (Corrine) Becht. A special Thank You is sent out to St. Anthony's Hospice Care of Henderson, Ky. with extra special Thank You to Chrissy and Mary. A memorial for Marie Loretta Coffman will be Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 12:00 noon, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd street, Henderson, Ky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice care, Henderson, Ky…









