Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Marion Eakins
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robards Christian Church
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Robards Christian Church
Marion Lee Eakins Iii


1936 - 2019
Marion Lee Eakins Iii Obituary
MARION LEE EAKINS, III

ROBARDS, KENTUCKY

Marion Lee Eakins, III, 83, of Robards, Kentucky, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.

He was a member of Robards Christian Church in Robards, Kentucky. Marion Lee was a Shriner. He was a community leader always fighting to keep Robards alive. Marion Lee worked hard to incorporate Robards as a city and served as its first mayor. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Lee Eakins, Jr., and Lucille Wade Eakins.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley; two children, Marcus Lee Eakins, IV, and his wife, Michelle Lee Eakins, of Robards, Kentucky, and Sondra Ann Neel of Niagara, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Whitlee Renee Neel, Bethanee Lynn Neel, Kaytee Ann Neel Stone and her husband, Chad Stone, Julia Raye Eakins, and Olivia Anne Eakins; three great-grandchildren, Daxton Davis, Violet Renee Houston, and Bennett Stone; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Avery Stone and Elese Stone.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today at Robards Christian Church. The Reverend Amy Cates will officiate. Private burial will be in Eakins Cemetery in Robards, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time today at the church.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or .

Pallbearers will be Gene Salyers, Hugh Sellers, Jack Sasse, Don Sasse, Norman Edwards, David Sellers, Russell Ray Sights, Bobby Crafton, and Jim Vincent.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019
