Marjorie Woodard
Henderson - Marjorie Woodard, 95, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at North Park Nursing Center in Evansville.
She was born in Olney, IL on April 2, 1924 to the late Willard and Ruth (Provine) Gordon.She was a member of the Women Auxiliary of American Legion Worsham Post #40. She loved country music and liked to dance with friends at the Gathering Place.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Woodard; brother, Austin Gordon; sister, Reida Blake and her husband, Cliff Blake; and her two great, little dogs, whom she loved more than anything.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Bryan Magnus (Jane) of Inlet Beach, FL; daughter, B.J. Hutcheson of Logansport, IN; grandchildren, Lindsay Magnus DeFelice (Joe) of Atlanta, GA, Brittany Magnus Mitchell of Birmingham, AL and Craig Hutcheson (Aimee Schauer); great grandchildren, Drew DeFelice, Brady DeFelice, Lyla DeFelice and Noah Schauer; 2 special nieces Cindy Blake Jasper of Washington, MO, Tonya Berning Mitz of Evansville and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Dr. James Wofford. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, 338 3rd Street, Henderson, KY 42420 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710.
Published in The Gleaner on July 28, 2019