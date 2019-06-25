Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Mark Smith
Mark Allan Smith Obituary
Mark Allan Smith

Henderson, Kentucky - Mark Allan Smith, 64, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center after a four-month battle with lung cancer.

Mark was a Quality Control Lab Technician with Custom Resins. He was a lover of music and an amateur guitar player. Mark also was an avid sports enthusiast and a loyal fan of University of Kentucky, Ohio State, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie G. Smith, who died October 6, 2003.

Survivors include mother, Merrilyn Smith Governor and her husband, Neil, of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, DeAnn Payne and her husband, Tim, and Shelly Schmelzer and her husband, Steve, both of Henderson, Kentucky; nieces and nephews; and cousins.

There will be a private family funeral. Dr. Bill Patterson and the Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Private family burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made St. Anthony's Hospice or a .

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 25, 2019
