Mark Bowman
Henderson, KY - Mark Anthony Bowman, aka "Poochie," passed away June 1, 2019. Mark was a devoted and loving husband, father, and son. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deborah Bowman, aka "Sissy;" two daughters: Angela Gilbert and Damita Thompson; a son, Mark Gilbert; two step-daughters: Melody Calhoun and Michele Dixon; his sisters: Sally Yates and Dora Edmonds; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation and service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson KY. Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00 noon with service to follow. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 6, 2019