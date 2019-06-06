Services
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seventh Street Baptist Church
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Bowman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Bowman Obituary
Mark Bowman

Henderson, KY - Mark Anthony Bowman, aka "Poochie," passed away June 1, 2019. Mark was a devoted and loving husband, father, and son. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deborah Bowman, aka "Sissy;" two daughters: Angela Gilbert and Damita Thompson; a son, Mark Gilbert; two step-daughters: Melody Calhoun and Michele Dixon; his sisters: Sally Yates and Dora Edmonds; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation and service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson KY. Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00 noon with service to follow. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now