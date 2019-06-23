|
Mark Dennis Marciniak
Henderson - Mark Dennis Marciniak, 60, of Henderson passed away June 20, 2019 at
Mark was born on Friday, March 20, 1959 to the late Aloysius and Eldo (Griepenstroh) Marciniak.
He worked as a truck driver for Williams Transport Incorporated and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mark was a Christian and a wonderful husband. He loved riding motorcycles, fishing and watching college football, and he was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan.
He had a funny personality and loved to aggravate George and send photos to Ronnie. To his children, he was the "Ol Mighty One" and "A-one since day one" to his daughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Marciniak and Neal Marciniak.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Paulette; children, Amanda Eklich (Matthew) of Brunswick, Ohio, Jonathan Marciniak (Crystal) of Tell City, Indiana, Cassy Leigh Blankenship of Clarksville, Tennessee and J.D. Kincheloe (Kendra) of Litchfield, Kentucky; sister, Christine Strelau (Martin) of Olmsted Township, Ohio; brothers, John Marciniak (Kathleen) of League City, Texas and his identical twin, Michael Marciniak of Belvidere, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Owen Marciniak, Lauren Nocifera, Aiden Marciniak, Dylan Kincheloe, Mackenzie Kincheloe, Trevor Kincheloe, Lacey Kincheloe and Diana Kincheloe; one great-grandchild, Wren Kincheloe; three nephews and one niece.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Joey Griepenstroh officiating. Following the service, military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019