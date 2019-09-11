Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Mark McCullough
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark McCullough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark McCullough Obituary
Mark McCullough

Morganfield - Mark McCullough, age 55 of Morganfield, KY died Saturday 8/31/19 at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morganfield. He had been an employee of Gibbs Die Casting and Gibson County Coal. Mark was a US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene & Pat McCullough; brother Steve McCullough; sister Barbie Thomas. Survivors include 3 Nieces Patti Thomas of Birmingham, AL, Tara Johnson of Evansville, IN & Miranda Hall of Uniontown, KY; Sister-In-Law Mary Ellen McCullough of Evansville, IN. Graveside service and burial will be 2 PM Wednesday 9/4/19 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY with military rites. Visitation will be 12 Noon until service time at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now