Mark McCullough
Morganfield - Mark McCullough, age 55 of Morganfield, KY died Saturday 8/31/19 at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morganfield. He had been an employee of Gibbs Die Casting and Gibson County Coal. Mark was a US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene & Pat McCullough; brother Steve McCullough; sister Barbie Thomas. Survivors include 3 Nieces Patti Thomas of Birmingham, AL, Tara Johnson of Evansville, IN & Miranda Hall of Uniontown, KY; Sister-In-Law Mary Ellen McCullough of Evansville, IN. Graveside service and burial will be 2 PM Wednesday 9/4/19 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY with military rites. Visitation will be 12 Noon until service time at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019