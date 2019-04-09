Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Fernwood Mausoleum
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Stephen Lynn Ii


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Stephen Lynn Ii Obituary
Mark Stephen Lynn II

Henderson, KY

Mark Stephen Lynn, II age 40, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in Evansville, Indiana.

Mark was the manager of TNT Vape Shop in Evansville, Indiana for five years. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Pee Wee in Caldwell County, Kentucky. Mark was an outdoorsman and a family man. He loved four-wheeling, Sunday dinners and movie nights with his family.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents J.T. and Minnie Lynn, as well as his maternal grandparents, James and Gladys Schaefer.

Survivors include: Wife, Julie Horne; Daughter, Adrianna Lynn of Henderson, KY; Sons, Noah Lynn of Haubstadt, IN and Spencer Boone of Henderson, KY; Parents, Mark and Roberta Lynn of Henderson, KY; Sister, Jennifer Connell and her husband Christopher of Henderson, KY; Nephews, Nathaniel Connell and Dylan Connell.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mark's Life Celebration from 11:00 until service time Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bobby Bradford and Steve House officiating. Entombment will follow at Fernwood Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now