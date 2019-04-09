Mark Stephen Lynn II



Henderson, KY



Mark Stephen Lynn, II age 40, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in Evansville, Indiana.



Mark was the manager of TNT Vape Shop in Evansville, Indiana for five years. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Pee Wee in Caldwell County, Kentucky. Mark was an outdoorsman and a family man. He loved four-wheeling, Sunday dinners and movie nights with his family.



Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents J.T. and Minnie Lynn, as well as his maternal grandparents, James and Gladys Schaefer.



Survivors include: Wife, Julie Horne; Daughter, Adrianna Lynn of Henderson, KY; Sons, Noah Lynn of Haubstadt, IN and Spencer Boone of Henderson, KY; Parents, Mark and Roberta Lynn of Henderson, KY; Sister, Jennifer Connell and her husband Christopher of Henderson, KY; Nephews, Nathaniel Connell and Dylan Connell.



Relatives and friends are invited to Mark's Life Celebration from 11:00 until service time Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bobby Bradford and Steve House officiating. Entombment will follow at Fernwood Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019