Marky Katherine "Kat" Certain
Sturgis - Mary Kathryn "Kat" Certain of Sturgis died Wednesday 9/23/2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born May 26, 1936 to Charles Gifford & Charlene (Jones) Adamson in Bell Mines, KY. Kat was a dedicated homemaker, committed to her family and enjoyed entertaining. Kat loved everyone she encountered especially her bridge club partners. She had worked at Farmers State Bank as a receptionist. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Sturgis, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Gifford & Charlene Jones Adamson. A Sister Jerri & husband Woody Woodring, a brother Jimmy & wife Julie Adamson; her first husband Jim Holloran. Survivors include her husband Garland Certain of Sturgis, KY; Daughter Nancy Gibson & husband Phil of Henderson, KY; sons Robert Holloran of Fenton, MO, Daniel Holloran & wife Abigail of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Bill Holloran & wife Shalisha of Murray, KY; stepdaughter Cindy Morgan & husband Randy of Sturgis, KY; stepson David Certain & wife Jill of Morganfield, KY; sister Judy Carlisle & husband Phil of Clay, KY; brother Bobby Joe Adamson & wife Brenda of Clay, KY; 12 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild. Funeral service will be 2PM on Saturday 9/26/2020 at the United Methodist Church in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Kenny Palmer will officiate. Visitation will be 10AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Memorial contributions to St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center 2410 South Green Street Henderson, KY 42420 & Sturgis United Methodist Church 1001 North Adams Street Sturgis, KY 42459. Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com




Published in Union County Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
