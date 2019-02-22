|
|
|
Martella "Pidge" Foreman
Morganfield, KY
Martella "Pidge" Foreman, age 71 died Wednesday 2/20/19. Surviving are 2 daughters Anita Nicole Long of Morganfield and Kim Martel Foreman Word (Eugene) of Sturgis, KY; son Spencer (Brooke) Foreman of Uniontown, KY; 4 sisters Lelia Christine Gary of Lexington, KY, Wilma Witherspoon & Juanita (John) Finney both of Henderson, Yolanda Cason of Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral: 1 PM Tuesday 2/26/19 at Carr's Chapel Baptist Church in Morganfield. Visitation: 11 Am until service time Tuesday at the church. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More