Martha Galloway Adams
Henderson - Martha Galloway Adams, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at home, where she lived with the families of her daughter and granddaughter who cared for her.
She was born in Henderson on February 28, 1937 to the late James and Ruth (Wallace) Galloway. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Henderson.
Mrs. Adams was a 1954 graduate of Hebbardsville High School where she was editor of the yearbook and a member of the Glee Club, Beta Club, Pep Club, Commercial Club and the Bus Safety Patrol. On February 28, 1955, a warm and beautiful day, she married the love of her life, the late Curtis B. Adams.
Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Curtis B. Adams; and great-granddaughter, Audrey N. Dailey.
She is survived by two children, Michael J. Adams (Janice K.) of Morganfield and Maura Adams Heath (Jim) of Henderson; grandchildren, Brandon M. Dailey, Jared W. Heath and Morgan L. Mayfield (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Bryce Dailey, Trevor Dailey, Aspyn Mayfield, Jaden Mayfield and Bracen Mayfield.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Mike Nunnelly officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 25 from 3 - 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 26 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019