Martha Jo Haire
Henderson, KY - Martha Jo Haire, age 92, of Henderson, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:20 pm at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. She was born April 10, 1927 to the late Johnny and Mayfeen Gibson.
Martha was a lady with a true servant's heart. She was a pastor's wife, serving alongside her husband at 13 different area churches during his 57 years in the ministry. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rev. Robert E. Haire and daughter, Marilyn Williams.
Martha is survived by her son: Tim Haire (Trish) of Newburgh, IN, 2 daughters: Carolyn Barthel (Dean) of Newburgh, IN, Shirley Garrett (Bill) of Evansville, IN. and brother: Roy Gibson (Barbara) of Benton, KY. 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and 3 nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Martha's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Reverend Glen Flowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery, Henderson, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linda White Hospice Center, 611 Harriet Street, Evansville, IN 47710.
