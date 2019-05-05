Martha Thompson Mabrey



Henderson, KY



Martha Thompson Mabrey, age 88, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



If you met Martha, you loved Martha. She was a woman who didn't know a stranger and made you feel like family. Martha was a talented hairdresser who owned and operated Cinderella Beauty Shop for more than 30 years. She and her husband, Paul, also owned and operated Mabrey Tours and Scenic Coach Lines where she worked along side him for 28 years. Martha enjoyed tending her flower gardens; she loved having flowers inside and outside her home. She adored her family and spoke of them with great pride.



In addition to her parents, Clifford and Leora Thompson, Martha is preceded in death by daughter Sherry Mabrey Stone, son Paul Thomas "Tom" Mabrey, Jr., and two siblings. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Paul Thomas Mabrey, Sr., son David Mabrey and his wife Gina, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Martha's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and again on Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with her son, Reverend David Mabrey, officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on May 5, 2019