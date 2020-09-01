Martha Matthews
Newburgh, IN - Martha Matthews, age 87, of Newburgh, IN, passed away at 11:56 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
In addition to her parents, William A. and Mattie E. Fruit, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Matthews. She is survived by her daughter Renee Walker of Destin, FL; son Joey Matthews of Naples, FL; a brother Jerry Fruit of Henderson, KY; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Martha's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
