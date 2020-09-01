1/1
Martha Matthews
{ "" }
Martha Matthews

Newburgh, IN - Martha Matthews, age 87, of Newburgh, IN, passed away at 11:56 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.

In addition to her parents, William A. and Mattie E. Fruit, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Matthews. She is survived by her daughter Renee Walker of Destin, FL; son Joey Matthews of Naples, FL; a brother Jerry Fruit of Henderson, KY; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Martha's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
