1/1
Martha Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Russell

Providence - Martha Russell 74, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020 at her home in Providence, KY. She was a homemaker who enjoyed music, singing in a gospel group with East End Tabernacle. She was an avid poker player and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grand dogs. Survived by her husband; Norman Russell of Providence, KY; 2 sons Kevin (Tonya) Blackston of Booneville, IN. and Dustin (Keisha) Russell of Madisonville, KY. One step-son Barry Russell of Dawson Springs, KY.; 1 sister Carolyn Ann May of Paducah, KY. 3 grandchildren Kelsie E. Blackston, Asja and Parker Russell. 2 step-grandchildren Zach Brown and Hayley Bruner. 3 great grandchildren and 2 nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
(270) 639-9301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townsend Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved