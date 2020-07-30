Martha Russell
Providence - Martha Russell 74, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020 at her home in Providence, KY. She was a homemaker who enjoyed music, singing in a gospel group with East End Tabernacle. She was an avid poker player and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grand dogs. Survived by her husband; Norman Russell of Providence, KY; 2 sons Kevin (Tonya) Blackston of Booneville, IN. and Dustin (Keisha) Russell of Madisonville, KY. One step-son Barry Russell of Dawson Springs, KY.; 1 sister Carolyn Ann May of Paducah, KY. 3 grandchildren Kelsie E. Blackston, Asja and Parker Russell. 2 step-grandchildren Zach Brown and Hayley Bruner. 3 great grandchildren and 2 nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com