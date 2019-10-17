Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove General Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove General Baptist Church
Evansville - Marvin Beverly Chappell, 89 of Evansville Indiana passed away October 16, 2019 at Bell Oaks Assisted Living in Newburg Indiana.

He was born in Herman, Ky on April 8, 1930 to the late Marvin Arthur and Nanny (Spencer) Chappell.

Marvin served in the Army in Italy from 1951-1953, he owned and operated a auto parts store in Henderson and Sebree and was a member and deacon at Union Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents Marvin is preceded in death by his late wife Mary (Vanvactor) Chappell; stepson Mark Luttrull, step-grandson Zach Houghland, step-granddaughter Catherine Jean (CJ) Luttrull and sister in laws Betty Chappell and Ruby Chappell.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Jeanne (Gibson) Chappell; son Steve Chappell; stepdaughter Connie Hayes; stepsons Tim Luttrull and David Houghland; brothers Fred Chappell (Phyllis) and Spencer Chappell; a sister Dolores Head (Atha); Step son in law Dennis Knotts; 3 friends since childhood Bob Finley, Dougie Hayes and Louie Jourdan; several nieces and nephews; 3 grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; 14 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren .

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 at Shady Grove General Baptist Church with Dr. Dean Essery offiacting. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM Friday October 18, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and on Saturday 9:00 AM until service at the church.

Special thanks to his late wife's brother James Albert (Sara) Vanvactor, Southern Care Hospice and to the staff at Bell Oaks Assisted Living in Newburg.

Memorial contribution can be to Southern Care Hospice in Evansville Indiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
