Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin McAtee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin R. McAtee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin R. McAtee Obituary
Marvin R. McAtee

Henderson - Marvin R. McAtee, 79 of Henderson passed away January 31, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.

Marvin was born in Henderson to the late Stanley and Mary (Kellough) McAtee. He was employed by the City of Henderson. Marvin was of the Pentecostal faith.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Stanley "Buster" McAtee, Jr., Joseph Carroll "J.C." McAtee, Betty Iarrocci, Billie Jo Roberts, Carolyn Doepel and Mary Barrett.

He is survived by his loving wife Anne (Dahl) McAtee; his children Kristina McAtee, Charles McAtee, Marvin R. McAtee ll and Joseph McAtee; his sister Tina Todd; 11 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Ky. Brother Albert Winters will be officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00 AM until services time at the funeral time.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -