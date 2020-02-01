|
Marvin R. McAtee
Henderson - Marvin R. McAtee, 79 of Henderson passed away January 31, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
Marvin was born in Henderson to the late Stanley and Mary (Kellough) McAtee. He was employed by the City of Henderson. Marvin was of the Pentecostal faith.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Stanley "Buster" McAtee, Jr., Joseph Carroll "J.C." McAtee, Betty Iarrocci, Billie Jo Roberts, Carolyn Doepel and Mary Barrett.
He is survived by his loving wife Anne (Dahl) McAtee; his children Kristina McAtee, Charles McAtee, Marvin R. McAtee ll and Joseph McAtee; his sister Tina Todd; 11 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Ky. Brother Albert Winters will be officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00 AM until services time at the funeral time.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020