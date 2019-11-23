|
|
Mary Angela Duncan
Corydon - Mary Angela (Meredith) Duncan, 54, of Corydon, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Henderson on November 15, 1965 to the late Truman and Bonnie (Bugg) Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Duncan; children, Dana Duncan of Henderson, Elizabeth Bradford (Homer) of Evansville, Jeremy Duncan (Shaunda) of Corydon and Tiffany Duncan of Henderson; brothers, Robert Meredith and William Meredith, both of Henderson; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Homer Bradford officiating.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 25 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
