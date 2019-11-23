Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Angela Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Angela Duncan Obituary
Mary Angela Duncan

Corydon - Mary Angela (Meredith) Duncan, 54, of Corydon, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born in Henderson on November 15, 1965 to the late Truman and Bonnie (Bugg) Meredith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Duncan; children, Dana Duncan of Henderson, Elizabeth Bradford (Homer) of Evansville, Jeremy Duncan (Shaunda) of Corydon and Tiffany Duncan of Henderson; brothers, Robert Meredith and William Meredith, both of Henderson; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Homer Bradford officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 25 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -