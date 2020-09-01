Mary Anne Ratley
Henderson, KY - Mary Anne Ratley, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ann Cooper.
Mary attended Henderson Beauty College and worked as a beautician for many years. She was also employed by Cyanede Plastics and Hugh E. Sandefur Training Center. She was also a member of Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years Raymond Ratley and two step-sons Rowdy Ratley and Jerry Jay Ratley and his wife Nicole all of Henderson, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A private entombment will be held on Friday at Fairmont Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
