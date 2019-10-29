|
Dr. Mary Beth Blue Hutchen
Townsville, Australia - Mary Beth was born to Mary Clydine & James Lincoln Blue, Jr. in Henderson, KY on June 9, 1961. She passed peacefully to "my real home" October 12, 2019 in Townsville, Australia.
She graduated from Henderson County High School, The University of Evansville/Harlaxton England and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
She practiced in Grayville, IL, Townsville, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island in Queensland AU. In 2006 she and her husband retired to Port Hinchinbrook, Cardwell AU.
She is survived by her husband David Hutchen, her mother Clydine Blue, her siblings Cathy (Randy) Armour - Jamie Blue - Susan Blue (Victor Germann), her aunts Lyndall Blue and Rita Buster, niece Michele Blackwell (Brian), nephew Michael Blue, great niece Claire Blackwell as well as many KY cousins.
Mary Beth valued friendship, especially her longtime friends - Kathy Nunn McCoy, Ellen Johns Redding & Carol Medlicott.
Mary Beth had dual citizenship and felt a keen sense of belonging to both worlds. Half her cremains will remain on Chalkie Beach AU which is named for her husband.
The remainder will be placed with her father in Henderson Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday - November 12, 2019 - 11:00 AM - First Christian Church of Henderson, officiated by Pastor Chuck Summers and close friend Tommy Tate. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of The Ohio Valley and First Christian Church of Henderson, KY.
Thank you to all who loved and cared for her throughout her life.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019