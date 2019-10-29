Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hutchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Mary Beth Blue Hutchen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Mary Beth Blue Hutchen Obituary
Dr. Mary Beth Blue Hutchen

Townsville, Australia - Mary Beth was born to Mary Clydine & James Lincoln Blue, Jr. in Henderson, KY on June 9, 1961. She passed peacefully to "my real home" October 12, 2019 in Townsville, Australia.

She graduated from Henderson County High School, The University of Evansville/Harlaxton England and Palmer College of Chiropractic.

She practiced in Grayville, IL, Townsville, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island in Queensland AU. In 2006 she and her husband retired to Port Hinchinbrook, Cardwell AU.

She is survived by her husband David Hutchen, her mother Clydine Blue, her siblings Cathy (Randy) Armour - Jamie Blue - Susan Blue (Victor Germann), her aunts Lyndall Blue and Rita Buster, niece Michele Blackwell (Brian), nephew Michael Blue, great niece Claire Blackwell as well as many KY cousins.

Mary Beth valued friendship, especially her longtime friends - Kathy Nunn McCoy, Ellen Johns Redding & Carol Medlicott.

Mary Beth had dual citizenship and felt a keen sense of belonging to both worlds. Half her cremains will remain on Chalkie Beach AU which is named for her husband.

The remainder will be placed with her father in Henderson Memorial Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday - November 12, 2019 - 11:00 AM - First Christian Church of Henderson, officiated by Pastor Chuck Summers and close friend Tommy Tate. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of The Ohio Valley and First Christian Church of Henderson, KY.

Thank you to all who loved and cared for her throughout her life.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.