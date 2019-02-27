|
|
Mary Belle Williams Brisby
Madisonville, KY
Mary Belle Williams Brisby, 74, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born November 27, 1944 to the late Elige and LouBelle McLevain in Henderson County, KY. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Slaughters, KY and served as church Treasurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Williams and second husband, James Brisby; six brothers; one sister and one great grandson, Kalwita Buford.
Mary is survived by three children, Dennis Williams of Albion, IL, Sandra Thacker and husband Rick of Salt Springs, FL, Jimmy Williams and wife Brenda of Uniontown, KY; two brothers, Leon McLevain of Hebbardsville, KY, Elige Mclevain, Jr. of White Horse, TN; three sisters, Adell Phelps of Hebbardsville, KY, Betty Vanover of Henderson, KY, Shirley Embry of Caneyville, KY; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one step grandson and one step great grandson.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 AM with Bro. James Parish officiating. Burial will follow at Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home of Henderson and Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 27, 2019