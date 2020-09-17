1/1
Mary Byrd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Byrd

Henderson -

Mary Byrd, age 56 of Henderson, KY passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Morganfield Health and Rehab. She was born November 3, 1963 to the late Richard Byrd and Shirley Voyles in Alton, IL. Mary was an animal lover. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Sykesville, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter April Crawford; Infant Granddaughter Clare Crawford; sister Kathy Rednour; brother Rick Byrd. Survivors include 3 sons Scott Byrd of Morganfield, Norman "PJ" Byrd of Uniontown, KY, Zack Sohne of Evansville, IN; 3 sisters Barbara Ricketts of Sturgis, KY, Margaret Hill of Madison, TN, Minnie Irvin of Olney, IL; 1 brother Kenny Byrd of Henderson, KY; Step-father Ervin Voyles of Olney, IL; 5 Grandchildren. Graveside service and burial will be 1 PM Wednesday 9/23/2020 in Caseyville Cemetery in Caseyville, KY. Bro Bill Lindsey will officiate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved