Mary Byrd, age 56 of Henderson, KY passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Morganfield Health and Rehab. She was born November 3, 1963 to the late Richard Byrd and Shirley Voyles in Alton, IL. Mary was an animal lover. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Sykesville, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter April Crawford; Infant Granddaughter Clare Crawford; sister Kathy Rednour; brother Rick Byrd. Survivors include 3 sons Scott Byrd of Morganfield, Norman "PJ" Byrd of Uniontown, KY, Zack Sohne of Evansville, IN; 3 sisters Barbara Ricketts of Sturgis, KY, Margaret Hill of Madison, TN, Minnie Irvin of Olney, IL; 1 brother Kenny Byrd of Henderson, KY; Step-father Ervin Voyles of Olney, IL; 5 Grandchildren. Graveside service and burial will be 1 PM Wednesday 9/23/2020 in Caseyville Cemetery in Caseyville, KY. Bro Bill Lindsey will officiate.









