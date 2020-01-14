Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Moser Obituary
Mary Catherine Moser

Sebree - Mary Catherine (Brown) Moser, 82 of Sebree, Ky passed away January 14, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

She was born October 21, 1937 in Webster Co. to the late Guy and Effie (Downey) Brown.

Mary was a member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons; Steven Moser and Rudy Moser, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Moser; sisters, Lillie Hobgood, Dorothy Brown, Debra Mays and brothers, Wayne Brown and Shirley Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Rudy Moser; son, Jeff Moser and his wife Rebecca of St. Helena Island, SC; two grandchildren, Nicholas Moser and Nolan Moser; two brothers, Rickey Brown and Randy Brown.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday January 17 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree with Dr. Dean Esarey officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Church of Christ Cemetery in Dixon.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday January 16 and 11:00 AM Friday January 17 until service time at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Moser, Nolan Moser, Mark Moser, Josh Moser, Rickey Brown, Randy Brown and Carl Robertson.

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -