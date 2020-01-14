|
Mary Catherine Moser
Sebree - Mary Catherine (Brown) Moser, 82 of Sebree, Ky passed away January 14, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born October 21, 1937 in Webster Co. to the late Guy and Effie (Downey) Brown.
Mary was a member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons; Steven Moser and Rudy Moser, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Moser; sisters, Lillie Hobgood, Dorothy Brown, Debra Mays and brothers, Wayne Brown and Shirley Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Rudy Moser; son, Jeff Moser and his wife Rebecca of St. Helena Island, SC; two grandchildren, Nicholas Moser and Nolan Moser; two brothers, Rickey Brown and Randy Brown.
Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday January 17 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree with Dr. Dean Esarey officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Church of Christ Cemetery in Dixon.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday January 16 and 11:00 AM Friday January 17 until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Moser, Nolan Moser, Mark Moser, Josh Moser, Rickey Brown, Randy Brown and Carl Robertson.
Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020