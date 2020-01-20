|
|
Mary Chambers
Henderson - Mary L. Chambers, age 77 of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born November 3, 1942 to the late Marshall and Roberta Wilson. She enjoyed cooking and caring for others. Mary especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Roberta Wilson; her husband, Bertis Chambers; her daughter, Judy McClure; her sisters, Maybelle Jackson, Nettie McClelland, Barbara Rapier, and Alyce Wilson; her brother, Marshall Wilson, Jr.; her granddaughter, Unique Stone; her grandson, Chris Chambers, Jr. Survivors include 3 Sons Terry Wilson and wife Delores, Waylon Chambers, Chris Chambers and wife Brandy; Sister-in-law Catherine Brooks all of Henderson, KY; 9 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; host of Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. The service will be 12 Noon Friday, January 24, 2020 at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church in Henderson. Rev. Charles Johnson will officiate. The burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Friday at the church.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020