Mary Chandler
Henderson, KY - Mary Chandler 92, of Henderson, KY passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She had made her home at the Colonial Assisted Living Facility for the past 8 years. She was a member of the Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole, KY. She was a member of the Poole Eastern Star Ermine Ford #9, a KY Colonel and an accomplished Seamstress. She was a proud Farmers wife and an avid UK fan. She is the daughter of the late Sherley and Maude Ann DeMoss. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Eldon Chandler in 2010 and also a son in law Danny Hatcher. Survivors include her 2 daughters Ann Chandler Hatcher of Murfreesboro, TN; Kathy Mathis(Frank) of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Bill Chandler(Sherri) of Robards, KY and Mark Chandler(Wes James) of Poole, KY; 9 grandchildren Heather, Callie, Hillary, Andy, Dack, Ty, Kevin, Emily and Ella; 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Dean Esarey will officiate. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. You can pay your respects online at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com by leaving a comment, condolence or lighting a candle. We will live stream the service on our Townsend Funeral Home facebook page which is public. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420 or Shady Grove General Baptist Church P.O Box 22 Poole, KY 42444 or 11o Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in The Gleaner from May 8 to May 9, 2020