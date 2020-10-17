1/
Mary Dempsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dempsey

Springfield, TN - Mary Lovina (Floyd) Dempsey, 97 of Springfield, TN passed away October 16, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1923 in Webster Co. KY to the late George and Ethel Floyd.

Mary was of the Catholic faith and a homemaker. She was a master quilter and made great chocolate pies.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Delbert Dempsey and sister, Frances Lewis.

She is survived by three children, Jim Dempsey and his wife Brenda of Ridgetop, TN, Martha Jean Moman and her husband Herman of Henderson and Lisa Hill of Henderson, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00- 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jason Richmond, Jody Richmond, Colby Richmond, Jake Skelton, Justin Dempsey.

Online Condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved