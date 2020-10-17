Mary Dempsey
Springfield, TN - Mary Lovina (Floyd) Dempsey, 97 of Springfield, TN passed away October 16, 2020.
She was born May 16, 1923 in Webster Co. KY to the late George and Ethel Floyd.
Mary was of the Catholic faith and a homemaker. She was a master quilter and made great chocolate pies.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Delbert Dempsey and sister, Frances Lewis.
She is survived by three children, Jim Dempsey and his wife Brenda of Ridgetop, TN, Martha Jean Moman and her husband Herman of Henderson and Lisa Hill of Henderson, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:00- 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Richmond, Jody Richmond, Colby Richmond, Jake Skelton, Justin Dempsey.
