Mary E. Smith
Waverly - APRIL 10, 2020
Mary E. Smith, age 83, of Waverly, KY passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 14, 1937 the daughter of the late Boyd & Matilda Curry. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly. She had worked at Higgins Learning Center and retired from Earle C. Clements Job Corps.
She was preceded in death by her husband George N. Smith; son Terry W. Smith; sisters Martha H Houston and Gertrude C. Smith; brothers Andrew Morrow, Boyd E. Curry, Leo Curry, and her twin Joseph Curry who passed away October 22, 2019.
Survivors include
3 daughters Deborah, Myra, and Vickie Smith
Daughter-in-law Cindy Smith
Grandchildren Ashley and Zachary Smith
Simone & Ian Smith
Great Granddaughter Milei Smith
Several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
*In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020