Mary Elizabeth Duncan
1926 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Duncan

Henderson - Mary Elizabeth Duncan age 94 died Friday November 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Henderson, KY. She was born October 7, 1926 to Corbett & Lucille Blandford Duncan in Corydon, KY. She was a founding member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, KY, she was a loving mother, wife, grandmother & great grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, & sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents Corbett & Lucille Blandford Duncan and a brother Corbett Duncan Jr,Survivors include:Her loving husband Hamlet Duncan of Henderson, KY.3 Son's Wayne Duncan, Dennis Duncan & wife Susan all of Corydon, KY. Carl Duncan & wife Jeffie of Henderson, KY.1 Daughter Janice Wilson & husband Phillip of Henderson, KY. 7 Grandchildren Drew Duncan, Jessie Ritter, Willie Hopper, Michele Crews, Jamie Kitchens

Whitney Laird,Wade Wilson. 5 Great Grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10AM on Wednesday 11/18/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Mike Nunnelly will officiate. Visitation will be 4PM- 7PM on Tuesday 11/17/20 and 9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burials will be in Boxville-Duncan Cemetery in Morganfield; KY. Memorial Contributions can be made to charity of choice.




Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
