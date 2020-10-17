1/1
Mary Elizabeth Hudnall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Hudnall

Henderson, KY - Mary Elizabeth Hudnall, 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary had worked as a dietician at Methodist Hospital and worked at Wolf's Restaurant. She enjoyed crocheting. Most importantly, Mary enjoyed being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue McGan; and one brother, James Vernon McGan.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Steve "B.B." Hudnall; one son, Jon Plantz and his wife, Amy, of Spottsville, Kentucky; one daughter, Amy Hudnall of Baskett, Kentucky; one brother, Jimmy McGan of Henderson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Don Duncan will officiate. Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved