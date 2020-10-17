Mary Elizabeth Hudnall
Henderson, KY - Mary Elizabeth Hudnall, 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary had worked as a dietician at Methodist Hospital and worked at Wolf's Restaurant. She enjoyed crocheting. Most importantly, Mary enjoyed being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue McGan; and one brother, James Vernon McGan.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Steve "B.B." Hudnall; one son, Jon Plantz and his wife, Amy, of Spottsville, Kentucky; one daughter, Amy Hudnall of Baskett, Kentucky; one brother, Jimmy McGan of Henderson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Don Duncan will officiate. Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to www.rudyrowland.com
.