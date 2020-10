Mary Elizabeth HudnallHenderson, KY - Mary Elizabeth Hudnall, 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Mary had worked as a dietician at Methodist Hospital and worked at Wolf's Restaurant. She enjoyed crocheting. Most importantly, Mary enjoyed being with her family.She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue McGan; and one brother, James Vernon McGan.Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Steve "B.B." Hudnall; one son, Jon Plantz and his wife, Amy, of Spottsville, Kentucky; one daughter, Amy Hudnall of Baskett, Kentucky; one brother, Jimmy McGan of Henderson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Don Duncan will officiate. Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery.Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.Online condolences may be made to www.rudyrowland.com