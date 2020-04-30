|
|
Mary F. Buchanan
Henderson - Mary F. Buchanan 69, of Henderson, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. Mary Frances McKinney was born September 3, 1950 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Joe and Nina Lucille Daugherty McKinney and was married to Billy Frank Buchanan June 14, 1996. She was a nurses' aid at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson and enjoyed sewing. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joe McKinney.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Buchanan; two sons, Gene Eades and Joey Reese both of Henderson; two daughters, Bonita Majors and Susie Eades both of Henderson; 6 grandchildren; her mother, Nina Miller (Larry) of Livermore; two brothers, Cotton McKinney and Sam McKinney both of Owensboro; two sisters, Doris Jewell of Beech Grove and Betty McKinney of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mary's family.
Mary's graveside services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 A.M. Friday.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020