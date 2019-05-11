|
|
Mary Frances Adams
Anderson
November 2, 1932 - May 8, 2019
Mary Frances (Wirth) Adams, 86, of Anderson, passed away May 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson.
She was born on November 2, 1932, in Lawrence County, Illinois, the daughter of William Thomas and Margaret (McCool) Wirth. She was a graduate of Henderson High School in Kentucky and worked for 33 years for Madison County Abstract and Title, retiring in 1996 as vice president. She married Charles Ray Adams on August 7, 1949. Mary was a member of Redeemer Baptist Church. She sold Avon for many years, and was a member of the Home Economics Club, and had also been employed by J.C. Penney.
Mary is survived by five daughters, Patricia "Pat" (Phil) Storm of Middletown, Cynthia "Cindy" (JD) Traylor of Hanover, Pamela "Pam" Stafford of Anderson, Marilyn (Ron) Roehr, of Marion, and Carolyn (Danny) Glover of Anderson; 15 grandchildren, Paul (Renae) Storm, of Anderson, Petrina (Mylon) Stockton, of Manistique, Michigan, Peter (Danielle) Storm, of Seymour, Charity (Joe) Freeman of Ft. Wayne, Heather (Mike) Foy, of Madison, Kimberly (Jay) Crawford, of Hanover, Matthew (Angel) Traylor, of Hanover, Michael (Lelia) Traylor, of Madison, Kandida Echols, of Cary, NC, Kristina Anderson, of Anderson, Kade (Katie) Hoover, of Anderson, Gabriel (Brooks) Carson, of Huntington, Stacey (Max) Baird, of Terre Haute, Stephen (Karla Copeland) Remington, of Anderson, and Stephanie Davis of Anderson; 36 great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Adams, her parents, and a sister, Allene Sheets.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Storm officiating. Burial will follow at East Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service and Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Redeemer Baptist Church.
Published in The Gleaner on May 11, 2019