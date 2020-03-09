|
Mary Frances Hooper
Henderson, KY - Mary Frances Hooper, age 94, of Henderson, KY, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 following a long illness. She was born October 17, 1925 in Henderson County, KY to the late James "Jim" Hooper and Lillian Eakins Hooper.
Mary was a graduate of Smith Mills High School Class of 1943. She was a lifelong member of Geneva Baptist Church where in earlier years she taught a children's Sunday School Class. She retired from Simon's Shoes after working over 30 years as their bookkeeper. Prior to working for Simon's, she was employed by the Firestone Store and Tri-State Plastic Molding Company. Family was a priority with Mary and when not spending time with family and friends, she was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles and U.K. basketball. Mary was an extraordinary aunt who was actively involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews as well as their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear friend and companion, Austin Overfield, as well as all of her siblings; infant Evylin, Thelma Gaines (Shelby), Katherine Hooper, Marcella Mays (Rolly) McGraw (Pete), James B. Hooper (Joy), and Elizabeth Littlepage (William). She was also preceded in death by one niece Debbie Littlepage, and three nephews Ralph Gaines, Bobby Mays, and James "Jimmy" Littepage, as well as one great-nephew Joshua Hooper and one great-niece Sherry Amiet.
Mary is survived by her nieces Donna Littlepage Parsley (Keith), Sharon Mays Amiet (Don), Dr. Beverly Hooper Rowland (David), and Elaine Hooper Portwood (Ron) and nephews Clarence Mays (Maryann), Jerry Mays (Debby), Rick Hooper (Darlene), Dave Hooper (Jacki), and Tim Hooper (Nita). Additionally, she is survived and loved by numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Her smile and presence will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Tim Shockley of Geneva Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, Kentucky.
In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be made to Henderson County Public Library Mobile Library, 101 S. Main St. Henderson, KY, 42420 or Geneva Baptist Church, C/O Rev. Tim Shockley, 2510 Sunset Lane Henderson, KY, 42420.
