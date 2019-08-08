Services
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory
515 East 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 644-6658
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory
515 E. 53rd St
Anderson, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1115 Pearl St.
Anderson, IN
View Map
Mary Frieda Royster Obituary
Mary Frieda Royster

Anderson - Mary Frieda Royster, 73, of Anderson, passed Monday, August 5, 2019, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born February 18, 1946 in Waverly, KY, the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Ann L. (LaRue) Buckman. On April 8, 1967 she married Jerry E. Royster in Shawneetown, IL. They moved to Anderson in 1973, and there they raised their family.

Frieda worked as a L.P.N. at St. Johns Hospital in Anderson. She enjoyed her flower garden and was a woman of deep faith, spending much of her time reading her Bible.

Frieda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry; her sons, Dale (Katrina) Royster of Greenfield, Brent Royster of Copperas Cove, TX and Benjamin Royster of Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Buckman, Sherry Ashby, James Buckman and Bonnie Bartley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rebecca Joyner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Walter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.

Post online condolences at

brownbutzdiedring.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 8, 2019
