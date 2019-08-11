|
|
Mary Fritts
Henderson - Mary Fritts, 77 of Henderson passed away August 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was born on April 9, 1942 to the late John and Lottie Mae Owens.
She was a member of Sebree Mission Holiness Church in Sebree. She loved going to rummage sales and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fritts and daughter, Teresa Stone.
She is survived by her son, Larry Fritts (Junell) of Dixon; two sisters, Minnie Taylor and Linda Daniels; three brothers, Bobby Owens, Darell Lee Owens and Pete Owens (Nancy); one grandchild, Charity Fritts.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Bros. Mark Compton, Anthony Young and Donnie King will officiate. Burial will be at Old Cedar Grove in Tilden, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sebree Mission Holiness Church. Online condolences may be shared at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 11, 2019