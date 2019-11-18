Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Mary G. Banks Obituary
Mary G. Banks

Henderson - Mary G. Banks, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Mary enjoyed working in her flower garden.

Mary is survived by her 3 sons Teddy Lee Baird, Jackie Ray Baird, and John Baird and his wife Anita; 2 brothers Charlie Pierson and Earl Peirson; 1 granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren all of Henderson, KY.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Green officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
