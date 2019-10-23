|
|
Mary Gladys Tapp
Henderson, KY - Mary G. Tapp,76, passed Oct. 18, 2019 at Red Banks Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Douglas High School and retired from Brite Supply Cleaning Service. Mary was a long- time member of 7th Street Baptist Church. Survivors: two daughters; one step-daughter; one brother; one sister. Services 1:00 pm Saturday October 26, 2019 at 7th St. Baptist Church with visitation from 11:00 a.m. til service. Burial in Fernwood. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019