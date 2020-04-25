Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hamner


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Hamner Obituary
Mary Hamner

Evansville -

Mary Virginia Hamner, age 88, of Evansville, In passed away at Hamilton Point on April 25, 2020, Mary Virginia was born August 13, 1931 in Morganfield, Kentucky to Lonnie and Virgie Baird. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and sibling. Mary Virginia was a homemaker, and was always busy indoors and outdoors. Most importantly she was always available for family and friends. She was one of the most caring and unselfish persons around. She was always doing the small thoughtful acts from routinely sending care packages to her children at college and eventually to her grandchildren, to taking favorite treats to her sibling's families in Morganfield.

Mary Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers R. L., James "Bud", Donald, Charles and Joe Baird.

She is survived by her husband Ed "Buddy" Hamner, son Rick (Mary) Hamner, daughter Patty (Bob) Balbach, grandchildren Krista (Danny) Powers, Melissa (Shannon) Padgett, Emily (T.J.) Tursi, Scott Balbach, and great-grandchildren Ella Powers and Kayden, Tyler and Eli Padgett. She is also survived by her sister Betty (Pete) Berry and many nieces and nephews.

In compliance with COVID - 19 public safety measures, a private service will be held at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, Kentucky. Rev Shane O'Guin will officiate. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hamilton Point for their dedication and care of Mrs. Hamner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, Indiana 47714 or to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607-3466.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -