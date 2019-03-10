Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo (Howard) Rice


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jo (Howard) Rice Obituary
Mary Jo (Howard) Rice

Henderson, KY

Mary Jo (Howard) Rice, 88 of Henderson passed away March 6, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

She was born October 22, 1930 in Henderson to the late William and Martha (Webb) Higgs.Mary Jo was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson. She had worked at Gamco as a press operator for several years and had been a social worker for abused women and children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Wright; daughter, Martha Talley.

She is survived by three children; Laura Brady (Robert) of Georgia, John Wright (Robbyn) of Kentucky and Sarah Evans of Georgia, three siblings; Ann Westerman of Henderson, Doug Higgs of Georgia and Leon Higgs of Ohio, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Dr. Todd Lynn will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now