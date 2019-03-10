|
Mary Jo (Howard) Rice
Henderson, KY
Mary Jo (Howard) Rice, 88 of Henderson passed away March 6, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born October 22, 1930 in Henderson to the late William and Martha (Webb) Higgs.Mary Jo was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson. She had worked at Gamco as a press operator for several years and had been a social worker for abused women and children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Wright; daughter, Martha Talley.
She is survived by three children; Laura Brady (Robert) of Georgia, John Wright (Robbyn) of Kentucky and Sarah Evans of Georgia, three siblings; Ann Westerman of Henderson, Doug Higgs of Georgia and Leon Higgs of Ohio, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Dr. Todd Lynn will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 10, 2019