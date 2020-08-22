1/1
Mary Jo Robertson
Mary Jo Robertson

Henderson - Mary Jo Robertson, age 87 passed from this life on August 18, 2020 after a short decline in her health, at Linda E White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana , surrounded by her love ones.

Mary Jo was born on January 27, 1933 in Henderson, KY to her mother the late Birdie Jackson

Mary was a little spit fire who spoke her mind. She will always be remembered for her witty remarks and personality.

Mary Jo was proceeded in death by her mother, husband Ernest Robertson, her daughter Joanna Barnett.

Survivors include , one brother, James Sterling of Evansville, one sister Frances Haygan of California, Stepchildren and a host of grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

The last few years she resided at Parkview Nursing Home in Evansville' where she was cared for by a great team of workers that also became her friends and family. We will love and will miss Mary Jo Robertson. You got your wings. Visitation 11:00 AM Monday August 24,2020 at Osborne Funeral Home, Funeral Service will begin Monday, 12:00PM at Osborne Funeral Home.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
