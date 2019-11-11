|
|
Mary Juanita "Pennie" Carlisle
Henderson - Mary Juanita "Pennie" Carlisle, age 85, of Reed, KY, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Hartford, KY.
She was born September 29, 1934 to the late Sherman and Mary Ellen (Masterson) Billings. She was a member of Mt. Zion General Baptist Church and worked at Signature Inn in Evansville and then became a care giver for the elderly.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband Gordon Carlisle and her second husband James Hellums, 2 sons Carlos Eugene Carlisle and Ricky Lynn Carlisle, 3 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, and 5 brothers.
Mary is survived by her son Brian Carlisle of Reed, KY; brother Russell Billings and his wife Dena of Baskett, KY; daughter-in-law Ann Carlisle of Reed, KY; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the church with Brother Billie Skipworth officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019