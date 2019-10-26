|
|
Mary Katherine McElfresh Winstead
Henderson - Mary Katherine McElfresh Winstead, age 78, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home.
Mary was always smiling; if she wasn't smiling, she was laughing. She loved to travel and was a talented baker. Her gingersnap cookies were renowned, which is to be expected from one whose nickname was "the gingersnap lady". Mary was a devout Methodist and attended church regularly. Locally, she enjoyed a membership at Bennett Memorial Methodist, and in her hometown in Indiana, she attended First United Methodist Church of Charlestown. Mary's hobbies included cross stitching, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and singing in the choir. More than all of this, Mary treasured the time she spent with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Guy McElfresh and Cletus Winstead, son Glenn McElfresh, and granddaughter Angela Martin.
Mary is survived by her daughter Susan Martin and her husband David of Underwood, IN; sisters Ann Hampton of Hanson, KY and Sandra Harmon and her husband Don of Henderson, KY; brother Curtis Frederick and his wife Barbara of Madisonville, KY; grandchildren: Katherine Nicole Martin, Ethan Martin and his wife Makala, Andrew McElfresh and his wife Chelsie, and Megan McElfresh; great grandson Guy McElfresh; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, October 27, at Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. Her Life Celebration will continue in Charlestown, IN on Monday from 11:00 a.m. EST until service time at Grayson Funeral Home. Mary's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Charlestown Cemetery.
Henderson arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home and Charlestown arrangements entrusted to Grayson Funeral Home, both Life Celebration® Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com as well as www.graysonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019