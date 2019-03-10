Resources
Mary Eliza Long, 87, passed February 28, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville IN. A native of Henderson KY, Mary worked at Green River Valley 30+ years before retiring. Surviving is her son, James Richard Woodruff of Henderson; grandchildren: Jamie Woodruff of Olathe KY and James D. Hay of Henderson; and 8 great-grandchildren. Services are Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at 7th Street Baptist Church in Henderson. Visitation 10:00am until service. Burial at Fernwood. Mason Bros. Audubon Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 10, 2019
