Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Mary Duncan
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Morganfield, KY
View Map
Morganfield - Mary Lou Duncan, age 79 of Morganfield died Thursday 9/19/19 surrounded by family. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Morganfield Young Homemakers, and loved to travel. She enjoyed being with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents George C. and Evelyn Henshaw; husband Charlie Duncan; sons David & Henshaw and William "Boo" Henshaw. Survivors include 3 daughters Therese Parish of Henderson, KY, Sandra Duncan of Morganfield, Sarah Powell & Husband Steve of Little Dixie, KY; 2 sons Danny Duncan of Morganfield, KY, Jerry Duncan & Wife Jennifer of Morganfield; 14 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grandchildren; 2 Sisters Rebecca Greenwell of Morganfield, Kate Winders of Morganfield. Funeral service will be 10 AM Monday 9/23/19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Sunday and 8 AM until service time Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield where Rosary will be said at 5:30 PM Sunday. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Waverly, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to John Paul II Catholic School.
Published in The Gleaner from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
